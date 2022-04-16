Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan spinner Nauman Ali said he is glad the national selectors took notice of his consistent performances in domestic cricket.

Nauman has now become one of the go-to spinners in the Test squad, along with Sajid Khan.

In the recent three-Test series against Australia, he took nine wickets at an average of 42.22.

Overall, the 35-year-old has featured in 10 Tests and claimed 28 wickets at an average of 32.46.

“I never gave up hope and kept performing in domestic tournaments for Northern and was able to impress the selectors,” he said in a video released by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) as quoted by Cricwick.

