Pakistan captain Babar Azam said the pace duo of Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah have been “bowling well”.
Afridi and Naseem were in outstanding form in the recently concluded series against Australia, who toured Pakistan for the first time in 24 years.
In the three-Test series, Afridi took nine wickets at an average of 36.44, while Naseem claimed six wickets in two Tests at an average of 28.33.
Naseem didn’t feature in the limited overs series, but Afridi picked up six wickets in two ODIs at an average of 17.16.
He followed that up with figures of 2-21 off his four overs in the one-off T20 International, which Pakistan lost by three wickets.
“We have Shaheen Shah Afridi and [Naseem] Shah who both are bowling well,” Azam was quoted as saying by Cricwick.
Like Afridi and Naseem, Azam also performed brilliantly in the Australia series.
He made 390 runs in the Test series, which included a career-best knock of 196, at an average of 78.
In the ODI series, he amassed 276 runs, which included two centuries and a fifty, at an average of 138.
As for the one-off T20 International, he scored 66 off 46 balls, which included six boundaries and two sixes.
