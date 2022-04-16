Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Australia megastar Marnus Labuschagne said iconic Pakistan batsman Younis Khan was “willing to look ugly just to be effective”.

Having watched videos of Younis batting, he noticed that the 44-year-old “changed his technique a lot when he played in different conditions”.

Nonetheless, Younis finished his international career as the only Pakistan player to score 10,000 Test runs.

“Younis Khan is one that changed his technique a lot when he played in different conditions. He gets quite low and is willing to look ugly to just be effective,” Labuschagne told Cricbuzz.

In the recent series against Pakistan, he amassed 170 runs in the three Tests, which included a top score of 90, at an average of 34.

He followed that up with 88 runs in the three-match ODI series, which included a top score of 59, at an average of 29.33.

As for the one-off T20 International, he scored two runs.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Jeez, he’s a beautiful batsman, Marnus Labuschagne on Pakistan player who plays stylish cricket

Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Inzamam-ul-Haq Hanif Mohammad Younis Khan Mohammad Yousuf Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 24379 ( 18.91 % ) Waqar Younis 2541 ( 1.97 % ) Javed Miandad 7834 ( 6.08 % ) Shahid Afridi 36552 ( 28.36 % ) Imran Khan 24817 ( 19.25 % ) Zaheer Abbas 2868 ( 2.22 % ) Inzamam-ul-Haq 2424 ( 1.88 % ) Hanif Mohammad 451 ( 0.35 % ) Younis Khan 4811 ( 3.73 % ) Mohammad Yousuf 2634 ( 2.04 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 7675 ( 5.95 % ) Saeed Anwar 9142 ( 7.09 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 988 ( 0.77 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1785 ( 1.38 % )

Like this: Like Loading...