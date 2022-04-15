Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Marnus Labuschagne lavished praise on legendary Pakistan batsman Mohammad Yousuf, saying he was “a beautiful batter”.

The Australia batsman revealed that he had watched plenty of videos of Yousuf batting prior to his side’s recent tour of Pakistan.

Yousuf played 90 Tests and scored 7,530 runs, which included 24 centuries and 33 fifties, at an average of 52.29.

He also featured in 288 ODIs and accumulated 9,720 runs, which included 15 hundreds and 64 half-centuries, at an average of 41.71.

Yousuf also played three T20 Internationals and made 50 runs at an average of 16.66.

“He’s a beautiful batter. Jeez I hadn’t watched him for a while. I had watched him but not heaps. He’s one guy that I’ve seen a lot of now,” Labuschagne told Cricbuzz.

In the series against Pakistan, the 27-year-old scored 170 runs in the three Tests, which included a top score of 90, at an average of 34.

He then made 88 runs in the three-match ODI series, which included a top score of 59, at an average of 29.33.

As for the one-off T20 International, he mustered two runs before being stumped by Mohammad Rizwan off the bowling of Usman Qadir.

