Australia batsman Marnus Labuschagne said Shaheen Shah Afridi and Hasan Ali are Pakistan’s main fast bowlers.
Labuschagne’s comments come after he faced both of them during Australia’s recently concluded tour of Australia.
“Obviously, I know Hasan Ali and Shaheen Afridi are their two sort of main fast bowlers,” he told Cricbuzz.
The 27-year-old made 170 runs in the three-Test series, which included a top score of 90, at an average of 34.
He followed that up with 88 runs in the three-match ODI series, which included a top score of 59, at an average of 29.33.
As for the one-off T20 International, he made two runs.
