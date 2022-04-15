Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Australia batsman Marnus Labuschagne said Shaheen Shah Afridi and Hasan Ali are Pakistan’s main fast bowlers.

Labuschagne’s comments come after he faced both of them during Australia’s recently concluded tour of Australia.

“Obviously, I know Hasan Ali and Shaheen Afridi are their two sort of main fast bowlers,” he told Cricbuzz.

The 27-year-old made 170 runs in the three-Test series, which included a top score of 90, at an average of 34.

He followed that up with 88 runs in the three-match ODI series, which included a top score of 59, at an average of 29.33.

As for the one-off T20 International, he made two runs.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Let’s see if Babar Azam wants me in the team, Pakistan all-rounder on his chances of playing in the 2022 T20 World Cup

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Shaheen Shah Afridi Marnus Labuschagne Mohammad Rizwan Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 39355 ( 12.64 % ) Babar Azam 236570 ( 75.98 % ) Steve Smith 6124 ( 1.97 % ) Ben Stokes 7569 ( 2.43 % ) Kane Williamson 13035 ( 4.19 % ) Joe Root 1092 ( 0.35 % ) Rashid Khan 2047 ( 0.66 % ) Pat Cummins 735 ( 0.24 % ) Shaheen Shah Afridi 432 ( 0.14 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 1038 ( 0.33 % ) Mohammad Rizwan 820 ( 0.26 % ) Kagiso Rabada 646 ( 0.21 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1900 ( 0.61 % )

Like this: Like Loading...