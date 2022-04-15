Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik said it remains to be seen if captain Babar Azam will want him in the team for the 2022 T20 World Cup.
Malik was part of Pakistan’s squad for last year’s T20 World Cup, where Pakistan lost the semi-final after going unbeaten in the group stage.
The 40-year-old made it clear that he wants to retire with respect and added that if Azam doesn’t require his services during this year’s World Cup, he will “step aside”.
“As I said, I have clear and open communication with Babar. I have not made up my mind about the World Cup because I want to retire with respect. If Babar asks me to play then I will play otherwise I will step aside respectfully,” he told Cricket Pakistan.
Azam was recently playing in the home series against Australia, where he further cemented his reputation as one of the elite batsmen in world cricket.
He amassed 390 runs in the three-Test series, which included a career-best knock of 196, at an average of 78.
In the three-match ODI series, he continued to shine as he accumulated 276 runs, which included two centuries and a fifty, at an average of 138.
The 27-year-old finished the series with an excellent knock of 66 runs in the one-off T20 International.
