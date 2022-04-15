Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik said it remains to be seen if captain Babar Azam will want him in the team for the 2022 T20 World Cup.

Malik was part of Pakistan’s squad for last year’s T20 World Cup, where Pakistan lost the semi-final after going unbeaten in the group stage.

The 40-year-old made it clear that he wants to retire with respect and added that if Azam doesn’t require his services during this year’s World Cup, he will “step aside”.

“As I said, I have clear and open communication with Babar. I have not made up my mind about the World Cup because I want to retire with respect. If Babar asks me to play then I will play otherwise I will step aside respectfully,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

Azam was recently playing in the home series against Australia, where he further cemented his reputation as one of the elite batsmen in world cricket.

He amassed 390 runs in the three-Test series, which included a career-best knock of 196, at an average of 78.

In the three-match ODI series, he continued to shine as he accumulated 276 runs, which included two centuries and a fifty, at an average of 138.

The 27-year-old finished the series with an excellent knock of 66 runs in the one-off T20 International.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Asked Babar Azam to tell me if I’m no longer wanted, Pakistan cricketer who has played for a long time says

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Shaheen Shah Afridi Marnus Labuschagne Mohammad Rizwan Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 39355 ( 12.64 % ) Babar Azam 236569 ( 75.98 % ) Steve Smith 6124 ( 1.97 % ) Ben Stokes 7569 ( 2.43 % ) Kane Williamson 13035 ( 4.19 % ) Joe Root 1092 ( 0.35 % ) Rashid Khan 2047 ( 0.66 % ) Pat Cummins 735 ( 0.24 % ) Shaheen Shah Afridi 432 ( 0.14 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 1038 ( 0.33 % ) Mohammad Rizwan 820 ( 0.26 % ) Kagiso Rabada 646 ( 0.21 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1900 ( 0.61 % )

Like this: Like Loading...