Australia superstar Marnus Labuschagne said he has seen many videos in which legendary Pakistan batsman Mohammad Yousuf scores a double century.

Yousuf is widely regarded as one of Pakistan’s greatest and most elegant batsmen.

He represented his country in 90 Tests and scored 7,530 runs, which included 24 centuries and 33 fifties, at an average of 52.29.

He also featured in 288 ODIs and accumulated 9,720 runs, which included 15 hundreds and 64 half-centuries, at an average of 41.71.

Yousuf also played three T20 Internationals and made 50 runs at an average of 16.66.

The 47-year-old still holds the record for the most Test runs scored in a calendar year as he amassed 1,788 runs in 11 Tests in 2006, which included nine centuries and three fifties, at an average of 99.33.

“In most of those clips, Mohammad Yousuf was scoring double hundreds,” Labuschagne told Cricbuzz.

The 27-year-old is coming off a decent tour of Pakistan, where he made 170 runs in the three-Test series, which included a top score of 90, at an average of 34.

He went on to amass 88 runs in the three-match ODI series, which included a top score of 59, at an average of 29.33.

As for the one-off T20 International, he scored two runs.

