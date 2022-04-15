Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik said he has asked captain Babar Azam to tell him if he will no longer be picked in the national team.

Malik has played sporadically for Pakistan as of late, but he is happy to contribute wherever necessary.

The men in green have been giving more opportunities to younger player and while Malik is happy about that, he made it clear that he always wants to have a clear understanding of the status of his international career.

“I have asked Babar to tell me clearly even if my services are no longer required because clarity is the most important thing for every cricketer, especially for those who have served Pakistan cricket for as long as I have,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

Azam recently captained Pakistan in their historic home series against Australia.

He was in sparkling form throughout the series as he started off by scoring 390 runs in the three-Test series, which included a career-best knock of 196, at an average of 78.

He followed that up with 276 runs in three ODIs, which included two centuries and a fifty, at an average of 138.

As for the one-off T20 International, he made 66 runs off 46 balls, which included six boundaries and two sixes.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Babar Azam tells me which series to play, Pakistan veteran still passionate about representing his country says

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Shaheen Shah Afridi Marnus Labuschagne Mohammad Rizwan Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 39355 ( 12.64 % ) Babar Azam 236569 ( 75.98 % ) Steve Smith 6124 ( 1.97 % ) Ben Stokes 7569 ( 2.43 % ) Kane Williamson 13035 ( 4.19 % ) Joe Root 1092 ( 0.35 % ) Rashid Khan 2047 ( 0.66 % ) Pat Cummins 735 ( 0.24 % ) Shaheen Shah Afridi 432 ( 0.14 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 1038 ( 0.33 % ) Mohammad Rizwan 820 ( 0.26 % ) Kagiso Rabada 646 ( 0.21 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1900 ( 0.61 % )

Like this: Like Loading...