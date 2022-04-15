Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik said he has asked captain Babar Azam to tell him if he will no longer be picked in the national team.
Malik has played sporadically for Pakistan as of late, but he is happy to contribute wherever necessary.
The men in green have been giving more opportunities to younger player and while Malik is happy about that, he made it clear that he always wants to have a clear understanding of the status of his international career.
“I have asked Babar to tell me clearly even if my services are no longer required because clarity is the most important thing for every cricketer, especially for those who have served Pakistan cricket for as long as I have,” he told Cricket Pakistan.
Azam recently captained Pakistan in their historic home series against Australia.
He was in sparkling form throughout the series as he started off by scoring 390 runs in the three-Test series, which included a career-best knock of 196, at an average of 78.
He followed that up with 276 runs in three ODIs, which included two centuries and a fifty, at an average of 138.
As for the one-off T20 International, he made 66 runs off 46 balls, which included six boundaries and two sixes.
