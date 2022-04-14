Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Sarfaraz Ahmed was highly impressed with what he saw from Pakistan opener Imam-ul-Haq in the recently concluded series against Australia.
He pointed out that Imam, who was one of the standout players, showed aggression where needed and played good balls with respect.
In the three-Test series, the 26-year-old accumulated 370 runs, which included two centuries and a fifty, at an average of 74.
He then made 298 runs in the three-match ODI series, which included two hundreds and an unbeaten 89, at an average of 149.
“Respect to good balls and showing aggression where it was needed. That’s what first-class cricket teaches us,” Sarfaraz said on Twitter.
ALSO CHECK OUT: Mature, calm and composed, Sarfaraz Ahmed on Pakistan player showing why it was a mistake to drop him