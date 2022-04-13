Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Sarfaraz Ahmed said opener Imam-ul-Haq looked calm and composed in the recent series against Australia.

Imam was unstoppable with the bat throughout the series as he scored 370 runs in the three-Test series, which included two centuries and a fifty, at an average of 74.

He followed that up with 298 runs in the three-match ODI series, which included two hundreds and an unbeaten 89, at an average of 149.

“Played with [a] lot of maturity, calmness & composed,” Sarfaraz said on Twitter.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Best of the lot, Sarfaraz Ahmed applauds Pakistan player’s gutsy 157 against Australia

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Shaheen Shah Afridi Marnus Labuschagne Mohammad Rizwan Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 39225 ( 12.67 % ) Babar Azam 235193 ( 75.94 % ) Steve Smith 6112 ( 1.97 % ) Ben Stokes 7563 ( 2.44 % ) Kane Williamson 13022 ( 4.2 % ) Joe Root 1088 ( 0.35 % ) Rashid Khan 2037 ( 0.66 % ) Pat Cummins 713 ( 0.23 % ) Shaheen Shah Afridi 398 ( 0.13 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 1033 ( 0.33 % ) Mohammad Rizwan 781 ( 0.25 % ) Kagiso Rabada 644 ( 0.21 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1899 ( 0.61 % )

Like this: Like Loading...