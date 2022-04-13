Mature, calm and composed, Sarfaraz Ahmed on Pakistan player showing why it was a mistake to drop him

Sarfaraz Ahmed said Imam-ul-Haq was mature, calm and composed against Australia

Sarfaraz Ahmed: “Played with [a] lot of maturity, calmness & composed”

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Sarfaraz Ahmed said opener Imam-ul-Haq looked calm and composed in the recent series against Australia.

Imam was unstoppable with the bat throughout the series as he scored 370 runs in the three-Test series, which included two centuries and a fifty, at an average of 74.

He followed that up with 298 runs in the three-match ODI series, which included two hundreds and an unbeaten 89, at an average of 149. 

“Played with [a] lot of maturity, calmness & composed,” Sarfaraz said on Twitter.

