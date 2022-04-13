Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Sarfaraz Ahmed said opener Imam-ul-Haq looked calm and composed in the recent series against Australia.
Imam was unstoppable with the bat throughout the series as he scored 370 runs in the three-Test series, which included two centuries and a fifty, at an average of 74.
He followed that up with 298 runs in the three-match ODI series, which included two hundreds and an unbeaten 89, at an average of 149.
“Played with [a] lot of maturity, calmness & composed,” Sarfaraz said on Twitter.
