Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Sarfaraz Ahmed has backed Imam-ul-Haq to score many more hundreds after he made four centuries in the series against Australia.

Two of Imam’s hundreds came in the Test series, where he amassed 370 runs at an average of 74.

He then struck two more centuries, along with an unbeaten 89, in the three-match ODI series. Overall, he finished with 298 runs at an average of 149.

“InShAllah many more to come,” Sarfaraz said on Twitter.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Showing aggression where needed, Sarfaraz Ahmed on Pakistan player who was unstoppable in the Australia series

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Shaheen Shah Afridi Marnus Labuschagne Mohammad Rizwan Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 39271 ( 12.66 % ) Babar Azam 235525 ( 75.95 % ) Steve Smith 6114 ( 1.97 % ) Ben Stokes 7565 ( 2.44 % ) Kane Williamson 13028 ( 4.2 % ) Joe Root 1089 ( 0.35 % ) Rashid Khan 2038 ( 0.66 % ) Pat Cummins 722 ( 0.23 % ) Shaheen Shah Afridi 401 ( 0.13 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 1034 ( 0.33 % ) Mohammad Rizwan 792 ( 0.26 % ) Kagiso Rabada 645 ( 0.21 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1899 ( 0.61 % )

Like this: Like Loading...