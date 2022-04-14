Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Sarfaraz Ahmed has backed Imam-ul-Haq to score many more hundreds after he made four centuries in the series against Australia.
Two of Imam’s hundreds came in the Test series, where he amassed 370 runs at an average of 74.
He then struck two more centuries, along with an unbeaten 89, in the three-match ODI series. Overall, he finished with 298 runs at an average of 149.
“InShAllah many more to come,” Sarfaraz said on Twitter.
