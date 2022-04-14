Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik said no one can call him a liability since he performs with the bat, ball and out in the field as well.

Malik is 40 years old and played for Pakistan in last year’s T20 World Cup, but he hasn’t been picked in the national team since November 2021.

He did exceptionally well in this year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL) as he was the fourth-highest run-scorer with 401 runs in 11 matches for the Peshawar Zalmi, which included three fifties, at an average of 44.55 and a strike-rate of 137.32.

He also took three wickets at an average of 24 and an economy rate of 6.54.

“Despite my age, no one can claim that I am a liability. I have performed at the highest level – especially in the T20 format –and I have shown my worth with the ball, with the bat, and especially in the field,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

“I am thoroughly enjoying my cricket right now because I am utilising all my experience and intensity during the games.”

