Pakistan left-arm spinner Asif Afridi said he was told that age is not a barrier to getting into the national team as long as he keeps performing well.

Afridi is targeting an international debut after having a couple of good seasons in domestic cricket.

In this year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL), the 35-year-old finished with eight wickets in five matches for the Multan Sultans at an average of 15.50 and an economy rate of 6.52.

He followed that up with eight wickets in seven games for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the Pakistan Cup at an average of 31.87.

“I was told that age isn’t a barrier if I am performing,” he told Geo News as quoted by Cricwick.

