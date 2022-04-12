Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Pakistan left-arm spinner Asif Afridi has expressed his eagerness to play for the national team after having performed well in domestic cricket for the last few years.

In the Pakistan Super League (PSL), the 35-year-old took eight wickets in five matches for the Multan Sultans at an average of 15.50 and an economy rate of 6.52.

He then went on to play for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the Pakistan Cup and claimed eight wickets in seven games at an average of 31.87.

“I’ve been performing well for [the] last few years and I am hopeful of achieving my dream of donning Pakistan’s star on my chest,” he told Geo News as quoted by Cricwick.

