Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

England batsman Harry Brook admitted that Pakistan left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi becomes “absolutely unplayable for any opener” when he swings the ball in at 150 kph.

Afridi has enjoyed a meteoric rise to stardom in just a few years and was even named the ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Year in 2021.

He captained the Lahore Qalandars to their first-ever title in this year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL), while also finishing as the highest wicket-taker in the tournament with 20 wickets in 13 matches at an average of 19.70 and an economy rate of 7.57.

He continued to shine in the three-Test series against Australia as he claimed nine wickets at an average of 36.44.

As for the three-match ODI series, which Pakistan won 2-1, he picked up six wickets in two games at an average of 17.16.

He followed that up with figures of 2-21 off his four overs in the one-off T20 International, which Pakistan lost by three wickets.

“Shaheen Afridi swinging the ball in at his pace is just absolutely unplayable for any opener,” Brook was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

Brook played alongside Afridi for the Qalandars in PSL 7 and scored 264 runs in 10 matches, which included a career-best score of 102 not out, at an average of 52.80 and a strike-rate of 171.42.

