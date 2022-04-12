Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

West Indies power-hitter Carlos Brathwaite insisted that Pakistan seamer Shahnawaz Dahani doesn’t have a big ego and is not arrogant either.

He noted that when Dahani points to the crowd after taking a wicket, some people feel he is being disrespectful and rude.

However, the 33-year-old pointed out that Dahani is simply showing his happiness at the fact that people from his village near Larkana are in attendance after having travelled long distances to come see him in action.

In this year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL), the 23-year-old was the fourth-highest wicket-taker with 17 wickets in 11 games for the Multan Sultans at an average of 19.76 and an economy rate of 9.33.

“He was so gassed about his villagers coming and watching him, and he enjoyed the moment. People watch him celebrating and think those long runs and pointing to the crowd is out of arrogance or having a big ego. I can tell you that it is just a young man who loves the game and enjoys cricket,” Brathwaite was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

Following the PSL, Dahani represented Sindh in the Pakistan Cup and was on fire as he snapped up 15 wickets in seven matches at an average of 15.53.

Even though he was in fabulous form in domestic cricket, Dahani was included in the playing XI for any of the limited overs matches against Australia.

Pakistan won the ODI series 2-1, but lost the one-off T20 International by three wickets.

