West Indies all-rounder Carlos Brathwaite said people from Pakistan fast bowler Shahnawaz Dahani’s village travelled 10 hours to come watch him play in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Dahani has fast become a fan favourite for his energetic celebrations after taking wickets.

The 23-year-old was the fourth-highest wicket-taker in PSL 7 with 17 wickets in 11 matches for the Multan Sultans at an average of 19.76 and an economy rate of 9.33.

He then played seven matches for Sindh in the Pakistan Cup and picked up 15 wickets at an average of 15.53.

“After Shahnawaz Dahani’s first-ever over in the PSL, he ran to the crowd. It was a good over but he was there waving to the ground and I was like huh,” Brathwaite was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

“I only found out after the game that people from his village had travelled 10 hours to watch him play. I felt so guilty. That wasn’t him being arrogant or showing ego. Rather it was him appreciating the privilege he has, playing the sport that he loves the most.”

Dahani was not picked for any of the limited overs matches in the series against Australia.

