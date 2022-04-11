Image courtesy of: Zimbio

West Indies big-hitter Carlos Brathwaite urged the people of Pakistan not to take pace bowler Shahnawaz Dahani’s “antics in the wrong way”.

He noted that the talented Pakistan youngster “is a genuinely pure soul who is just enjoying his opportunity”.

In the Pakistan Super League (PSL), Dahani was the fourth-highest wicket-taker with 17 wickets in 11 matches for the Multan Sultans at an average of 19.76 and an economy rate of 9.33.

He then proceeded to play for Sindh in the Pakistan Cup and claimed 15 wickets in seven games at an average of 15.53.

Despite his good form, Dahani didn’t feature in the limited overs series against Australia.

“I hope [the] people of Pakistan don’t take his antics in the wrong way. He is a genuinely pure soul who is just enjoying his opportunity,” Brathwaite was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

