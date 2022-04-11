Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Multan Sultans head coach Andy Flower said Pakistan top order batsman Shan Masood “is a leader in his own right”.

Masood has been in fabulous form in domestic cricket and is no doubt banging on the selectors’ door for a recall to the national team.

In the Pakistan Super League (PSL), the 32-year-old was the third-highest run-scorer with 478 runs in 12 matches for the Sultans, which included four fifties, at an average of 39.83 and a strike-rate of 138.15.

“Shan Masood is a leader in his own right and these types of characters keep everyone moving in the right direction,” Flower was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

Masood last played for Pakistan in January 2021, but faces a tough road to get into the national team as all of Pakistan’s openers, which include Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq and Fakhar Zaman, were in great form in the series against Australia.

