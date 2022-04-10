Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Up-and-coming Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Azam Khan said getting selected in the national team is “out of my hands”.

Azam has featured in three T20 Internationals to date, with his last one coming in July 2021.

However, he has been trying to stay on the selectors’ radar with strong performances in domestic cricket.

In PSL 7, he made 296 runs in 12 matches for Islamabad United, which included two fifties, at an average of 29.60 and a strike-rate of 141.62.

He followed that up with 230 runs in seven games for Southern Punjab in the Pakistan Cup, which included a top score of 83, at an average of 32.85 and a strike-rate of 125.

Knowing he has the potential to get back into the national team in the future, Azam acknowledged that he has to keep biding his time and working hard in order to convince the selectors to give him another opportunity.

“I feel like hard work is in my hands which I am doing but getting selected for the national team is out of my hands,” Azam told CricketDen as quoted by Cricwick.

