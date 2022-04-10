Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Azam Khan said it is a pleasure watching Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan in action as he has taken his game to an elite level.
In the three-Test series against Australia, he scored 140 runs, which included a top score of 104 not out, at an average of 46.66.
He then amassed 33 runs at an average of 16.50 in the three-match ODI series, which Pakistan won 2-1.
As for the one-off T20 International, which the men in green lost by three wickets, he made 23 runs.
“It is heartening to see how he is performing for the national side and it’s a pleasure watching him play,” Azam told CricketDen as quoted by Cricwick.
