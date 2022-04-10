Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Azam Khan said he has “become more realistic” after being dropped from the national team.

Azam has played three T20 Internationals to date, but has not been picked since his last game in July 2021.

He had a solid campaign in this year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he scored 296 runs in 12 matches for Islamabad United, which included two fifties, at an average of 29.60 and a strike-rate of 141.62.

Most recently, he featured in the Pakistan Cup and amassed 230 runs in seven games for Southern Punjab, which included a top score of 83, at an average of 32.85 and a strike-rate of 125.

While he is still keeping his name in contention as a potential back-up wicketkeeper to Mohammad Rizwan, the 23-year-old son of former captain Moin Khan said he “doesn’t think much about the future” anymore.

“Since I got dropped from the ICC T20 World Cup squad I have become more realistic and don’t think much about the future,” Azam told CricketDen as quoted by Cricwick.

