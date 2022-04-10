Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Azam Khan said Mohammad Rizwan has been “head and shoulders above everyone else” since hitting his “consistent patch”.

In the recent Test series against Australia, he amassed 140 runs in three matches, which included a top score of 104 not out, at an average of 46.66.

He followed that up with 33 runs in the three-match ODI series at an average of 16.50.

As for the one-off T20 International, he made 23 runs.

“I remember that 89 he scored against New Zealand in 2020 and since then, he has hit such a consistent patch that he has been head and shoulders above everyone else,” Azam told CricketDen as quoted by Cricwick.

