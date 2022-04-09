Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Azam Khan said fellow Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan has shaken up the cricketing world in the last 12 months.

Rizwan has established himself as one of the top batsmen in the world and one of the most consistent scorers as well.

His efforts with the bat earned him the ICC Men’s T20I Cricketer of the Year award in 2021.

“The way Rizwan [Bhai] has shaken the cricketing world in the last one year or so is just amazing,” Azam told CricketDen as quoted by Cricwick.

In the Test series against Australia, Rizwan scored 140 runs, which included a top score of 104 not out, at an average of 46.66.

As for the ODI series that followed, he amassed 33 runs at an average of 16.50.

In the one-off T20 International, which Pakistan lost by three wickets, he made 23 runs.

