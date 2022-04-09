Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan batsman Fawad Alam has said he is ready to play ODIs again should he be given the opportunity to make his comeback in the 50-over format.

Fawad last played an ODI in April 2015, but averages 40.25 in the format.

While he had to wait 11 years to make his Test return, he has since cemented his place in the middle order.

However, even though many people see him as a Test specialist, the 36-year-old is eager to be given another opportunity to prove his worth in ODIs.

“If the opportunity arrives in ODIs, I’m ready for the challenge,” he was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

“Personally I believe that if something is written in my destiny, I will get it. If it is not there then I can’t.”

Pakistan recently won their ODI series against Australia 2-1, but lost the one-off T20 International by three wickets.

