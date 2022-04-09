Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Australia batsman Ben Dunk said Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman has been reaping the rewards from the effort he has put into improving his game.

Zaman was the highest run-scorer in PSL 7 with 588 runs in 13 matches for the Lahore Qalandars, which included a century and seven fifties, at an average of 45.23 and a strike-rate of 152.72.

He followed that up with 177 runs in four games for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the Pakistan Cup, which included a top score of 95, at an average of 44.25.

“Fakhar has been working very hard on his game,” Dunk was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

Zaman is now involved in the limited overs series against Australia and amassed 102 runs in the three-match ODI series, which included a top score of 67, at an average of 34.

He then proceeded to make a golden duck in the one-off T20 International, which Pakistan lost by three wickets.

