Veteran batsman Mohammad Hafeez said left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi has “done wonders for Pakistan” over the last few years.

Afridi has enjoyed a meteoric rise since making his international debut in 2018 and has established his reputation as one of the most feared fast bowlers in world cricket.

He even won the ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Year award in 2021 for his consistent wicket-taking performances in all three formats of the game.

Most recently, the 22-year-old took nine wickets in the three-Test series against Australia at an average of 36.44.

“For the last few seasons, Shaheen has done wonders for Pakistan and grown in stature and he has a clear thought process regarding how to achieve success for his team as well,” Hafeez told Cricwick.

Afridi didn’t play the first ODI against Australia as he was hit on the knee while batting in the nets.

He returned for the last two ODIs, where he took six wickets at an average of 17.16.

As for the one-off T20 International, which Pakistan lost by three wickets, he finished with figures of 2-21 off his four overs.

