Australia batsman Ben Dunk said there are a number of reasons why Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman has been successful in 2022.

Zaman was the top run-scorer in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) with 588 runs in 13 matches for the Lahore Qalandars, which included a century and seven fifties, at an average of 45.23 and a strike-rate of 152.72.

He then made 177 runs in four games for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the Pakistan Cup, which included a top score of 95, at an average of 44.25.

Dunk noted that Zaman has become more patient when batting and isn’t trying to hit every ball to the boundary.

“I think there are a number of reasons why he’s been more successful this year,” he was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

“One of the reasons why I think he is being a little bit more patient than he has been in the past is probably because he is not pre-meditating as much as he has in the past.

“I think he’s playing the ball on merit and hitting the ball where it needs to go.”

In the three-match ODI series against Australia, Zaman scored 102 runs, which included a top score of 67, at an average of 34.

He followed that up with a golden duck in the one-off T20 International, which Australia won by three wickets.

