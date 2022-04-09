Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Australia batsman Ben Dunk said Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman has been providing an “absolute masterclass” on “how to bat in T20 cricket”.

Zaman has started 2022 with a bang as he was the highest run-scorer in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), which played an instrumental role in helping the Lahore Qalandars win their first-ever title.

The 31-year-old made 588 runs in 13 matches, which included a century and seven fifties, at an average of 45.23 and a strike-rate of 152.72.

He followed that up with 177 runs in four games for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the Pakistan Cup, which included a top score of 95, at an average of 44.25.

Dunk noted that Zaman has been working extremely hard on his game, and admitted it is really satisfying to see it pay off big time.

“What we’re seeing from Fakhar is just an absolute masterclass in how to bat in T20 cricket. It’s been amazing now to see some of that hard work really pay off,” he was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

Zaman accumulated 102 runs in the three-match ODI series, which included a top score of 67, at an average of 34.

He failed to have an impact in the one-off T20 International as he was dismissed for a golden duck.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Number of reasons why he’s been successful in 2022, Ben Dunk on Pakistan player in red-hot form

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Shaheen Shah Afridi Marnus Labuschagne Mohammad Rizwan Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 39139 ( 12.72 % ) Babar Azam 233413 ( 75.87 % ) Steve Smith 6103 ( 1.98 % ) Ben Stokes 7552 ( 2.45 % ) Kane Williamson 13003 ( 4.23 % ) Joe Root 1079 ( 0.35 % ) Rashid Khan 2032 ( 0.66 % ) Pat Cummins 702 ( 0.23 % ) Shaheen Shah Afridi 344 ( 0.11 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 1028 ( 0.33 % ) Mohammad Rizwan 711 ( 0.23 % ) Kagiso Rabada 643 ( 0.21 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1894 ( 0.62 % )

Like this: Like Loading...