Pakistan rising star Naseem Shah said his bowling speed has always been his strength.

The 19-year-old used it to his advantage in the recent Test series against Australia, where he claimed six wickets in two Tests at an average of 28.33.

This included a magnificent four-wicket haul in the third Test in Lahore.

However, the teenage sensation made it clear that he has been working on improving his bowling when it comes to T20 cricket as he is eager to represent his country in white-ball cricket.

In order to give himself more of a chance of doing that, he has been bolstering his variations, target bowling, yorkers and slower bouncers.

“In T20s you need variation, it is about understanding those and then it comes down to hard work. In red-ball, you try to bowl that length ball and try to get the batter out from a fuller length,” he told Cricwick.

“In T20s you try to work on yorkers, slower ones and variations. I think that if you get time for white-ball cricket, you can get better at that. I have worked on my strength that is speed but at the same time target bowling, yorkers, slower bouncers etc.

“I have worked on it for a year from the last PSL to this one. Whenever I got chance, be it nets, club game or anything else, I worked on these things.”

Naseem wasn’t selected for the ongoing limited overs series between Pakistan and Australia.

Pakistan won the ODI series 2-1, but lost the one-off T20 International by three wickets.

