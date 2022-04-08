Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Talented Pakistan fast bowler Naseem Shah said he is “still trying to get even better” following his brilliant performance in the Test series against Australia.

Naseem, who has long been considered a promising bowler, showed what he is capable of against the Baggy Greens as he took six wickets in two Tests, which included a fantastic four-wicket haul, at an average of 28.33.

The 19-year-old has only represented his country in Test cricket, but he has his sights set on playing limited overs cricket in the near future.

He added that people shouldn’t think of him as a Test specialist as he believes he can excel in ODIs and T20 Internationals as well.

“I have learned a lot of things and put in a lot of hard work. T20 cricket is very different and [I have] to understand that and my strengths. Alhamdullilah I have worked on everything and I’m still trying to get even better,” he told Cricwick.

“I think you have to prove yourself irrespective of the format, whether it is one-day, T20 or Test cricket. When you perform, someone labels you a player of only that particular format.

“[Only] the person himself knows that what can he do and what format suits me. I think the bowling is not very different. If you can play four-day cricket, then I believe you can do well in T20s and ODIs too.”

Naseem wasn’t picked for the ongoing limited overs series between Pakistan and Australia.

Pakistan won the ODI series 2-1, but were defeated by three wickets in the one-off T20 International.

ALSO CHECK OUT: All of them are world-class batsmen, Pakistan spinner Sajid Khan on Usman Khawaja, David Warner, Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne

What are your thoughts on Naseem Shah? He is really good! He is ok! He is overrated! What are your thoughts on Naseem Shah? He is really good! 385 ( 61.6 % ) He is ok! 180 ( 28.8 % ) He is overrated! 60 ( 9.6 % )

Like this: Like Loading...