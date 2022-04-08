Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez said batsmen Abdullah Shafique and Kamran Ghulam have done well in domestic cricket.

The duo were picked in the Lahore Qalandars’ squad for the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where Shafique scored 251 runs in 11 matches, which included a top score of 52, at an average of 22.81 and a strike-rate of 128.06.

Ghulam, meanwhile, amassed 299 runs in 13 games, which included a top score of 55 not out, at an average of 24.91 and a strike-rate of 117.25.

“The management has learned from the mistakes made in the earlier years and has made the right choices. I am really happy that domestic performers were given weightage and bringing players like Abdullah Shafique and Kamran Ghulam who have performed well in the domestic arena has helped in strengthening our batting,” Hafeez told Cricwick.

Ghulam also played in the Pakistan Cup, where he was the third-highest run-scorer with 531 runs in 12 matches for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which included two centuries and three fifties, at an average of 44.25.

As for Shafique, he was in fabulous form in the three-Test series against Australia as he accumulated 397 runs, which included a century and two fifties, at an average of 79.40.

However, he didn’t feature in the ODI series or the one-off T20 International.

ALSO CHECK OUT: The speed I bowl at has always been my strength, Pakistan quick Naseem Shah says

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Shaheen Shah Afridi Marnus Labuschagne Mohammad Rizwan Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 39116 ( 12.74 % ) Babar Azam 232903 ( 75.86 % ) Steve Smith 6095 ( 1.99 % ) Ben Stokes 7549 ( 2.46 % ) Kane Williamson 12997 ( 4.23 % ) Joe Root 1076 ( 0.35 % ) Rashid Khan 2030 ( 0.66 % ) Pat Cummins 696 ( 0.23 % ) Shaheen Shah Afridi 315 ( 0.1 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 1028 ( 0.33 % ) Mohammad Rizwan 689 ( 0.22 % ) Kagiso Rabada 642 ( 0.21 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1892 ( 0.62 % )

Like this: Like Loading...