Pakistan spinner Sajid Khan called Australia quartet Usman Khawaja, David Warner, Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne “world-class batters”.
This comes after the three-Test series, which Australia won 1-0.
Khawaja was in red-hot form throughout the series as he scored 496 runs, which included two centuries and two fifties, at an average of 165.33.
Warner made 169 runs, which included two half-centuries, at an average of 33.80, while Smith amassed 226 runs, which included three fifties, at an average of 56.50.
As for Labuschagne, he accumulated 170 runs, which included a top score of 90, at an average of 34.
“If you see their [Australia] batting lineup they have world-class batters in the shape of Usman Khawaja, David Warner, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne and then comes their wicketkeeper [Alex] Carey,” Sajid was quoted as saying by Cricwick.
Pakistan went on to win the ODI series 2-1, but lost the one-off T20 International by three wickets.
