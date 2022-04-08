Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan spinner Sajid Khan called Australia quartet Usman Khawaja, David Warner, Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne “world-class batters”.

This comes after the three-Test series, which Australia won 1-0.

Khawaja was in red-hot form throughout the series as he scored 496 runs, which included two centuries and two fifties, at an average of 165.33.

Warner made 169 runs, which included two half-centuries, at an average of 33.80, while Smith amassed 226 runs, which included three fifties, at an average of 56.50.

As for Labuschagne, he accumulated 170 runs, which included a top score of 90, at an average of 34.

“If you see their [Australia] batting lineup they have world-class batters in the shape of Usman Khawaja, David Warner, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne and then comes their wicketkeeper [Alex] Carey,” Sajid was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

Pakistan went on to win the ODI series 2-1, but lost the one-off T20 International by three wickets.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Furious I bowled a bouncer at him, Naseem Shah on Pakistan batsman he hit on the head

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Shaheen Shah Afridi Marnus Labuschagne Mohammad Rizwan Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 39116 ( 12.74 % ) Babar Azam 232903 ( 75.86 % ) Steve Smith 6095 ( 1.99 % ) Ben Stokes 7549 ( 2.46 % ) Kane Williamson 12997 ( 4.23 % ) Joe Root 1076 ( 0.35 % ) Rashid Khan 2030 ( 0.66 % ) Pat Cummins 696 ( 0.23 % ) Shaheen Shah Afridi 315 ( 0.1 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 1028 ( 0.33 % ) Mohammad Rizwan 689 ( 0.22 % ) Kagiso Rabada 642 ( 0.21 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1892 ( 0.62 % )

Like this: Like Loading...