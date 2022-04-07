Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan fast bowler Naseem Shah said big-hitting batsman Khushdil Shah was “furious” with him when he bowled him a bouncer that hit him on the head.

The incident occurred when the 19-year-old was playing for the Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and Khushdil was representing the Multan Sultans.

While the duo got involved in a heated argument at the time, Naseem said he “didn’t say anything to him”.

“I heard someone bowled a lot of bouncers at him [Khushdil] in the nets, he was furious at that time. I didn’t say anything to him but it is a part of the game,” he told Cricwick.

“[Mohammad] Rizwan bhai told me that he received a lot of bouncers which is why he was angry.”

Khushdil played in the ODI series against Australia, and scored 46 runs at an average of 46. He also took two wickets at an average of 53.50.

He also featured in the one-off T20 International, where he scored 24 runs and went wicketless.

Naseem wasn’t picked for the limited overs series, but did feature in two matches in the recently concluded three-Test series, where he took six wickets at an average of 28.33.

