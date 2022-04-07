Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Naseem Shah said he prefers bowling with Pakistan left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi as they have been partners for a long time.

The 19-year-old pointed out that he used to bowl with Afridi in the nets and when he made his Test debut, he was bowling in tandem with the 22-year-old.

“I have mentioned this before, I have played a lot with Shaheen. In nets we used to bowl together. When I was starting in Test cricket, both of us were in the bowling attack,” he told Cricwick.

In the recent three-Test series against Australia, Afridi took nine wickets at an average of 36.44.

Naseem only featured in two Tests and grabbed six wickets at an average of 28.33.

Naseem has not been picked for the ODI series, but Afridi picked up six wickets in two ODIs at an average of 17.16.

As for the one-off T20 International, he registered figures of 2-21 off his four overs.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Completely different T20 player, Naseem Shah on Pakistan cricketer who has changed his game

What are your thoughts on Naseem Shah? He is really good! He is ok! He is overrated! What are your thoughts on Naseem Shah? He is really good! 282 ( 62.25 % ) He is ok! 131 ( 28.92 % ) He is overrated! 40 ( 8.83 % )

Like this: Like Loading...