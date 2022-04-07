Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan seamer Naseem Shah has praised wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan, saying his hard work has resulted in him becoming a completely different player, especially in T20 cricket.

The teenager noted that Rizwan has proved that it is possible to undergo a drastic transformation in a short period of time.

He added that what it comes down to is putting in the effort each and every day.

“He has completely changed his cricket, in T20s he is a completely different player. What is the reason behind this? It is all hard work,” Naseem told Cricwick.

“In my opinion, if a player works hard on his game, he can play any format. In two years’ time, you can be a different player.”

In the three-Test series against Australia, Rizwan amassed 140 runs, which included a top score of 104 not out, at an average of 46.66.

As for the ongoing ODI series, he has accumulated 33 runs at an average of 16.50.

He finished off the series by scoring 23 runs in the one-off T20 International, which Pakistan lost by three wickets.

