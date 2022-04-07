Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Naseem Shah said Pakistan left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi is an incredibly aggressive bowler who is “full of energy”.

Afridi’s attacking mentality and approach has earned him a lot of success as he puts pressure on opposition batsmen right from the get-go.

Naseem admitted that when he bowls with Afridi, he feeds off the energy the 22-year-old exudes.

“He is very aggressive and full of energy. If your bowling partner is energetic, you get a lot of push from that,” he told Cricwick.

In the Test series against Australia, Afridi claimed nine wickets in three matches at an average of 36.44.

Naseem featured in two Tests and took six wickets at an average of 28.33.

The 19-year-old was not selected for the white-ball series, while Afridi snapped up six wickets in two ODIs at an average of 17.16.

In the one-off T20 International, which Pakistan lost by three wickets, Afridi finished with figures of 2-21 off his four overs.

