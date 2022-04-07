Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan speedster Naseem Shah admitted that bowlers cannot afford to lose focus when bowling to wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan as “he can hit you anywhere”.

Rizwan enjoyed a meteoric rise to the top in 2021 and was named the ICC Men’s T20I Cricketer of the Year.

In the recent Test series against Australia, he scored 140 runs in three matches, which included a top score of 104 not out, at an average of 46.66.

“Now you have to bowl with a lot of focus since he can hit you anywhere,” the 19-year-old told Cricwick.

In the three-match ODI series, Rizwan made 33 runs at an average of 16.50.

As for the one-off T20 International, he scored 23 runs.

