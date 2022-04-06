Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan pace sensation Naseem Shah admitted that he used to say wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan couldn’t hit sixes two years ago.

A lot of has changed since then as Rizwan has established himself as one of the top batsmen in the world.

In addition to that, he won the ICC Men’s T20I Cricketer of the Year award in 2021 for his consistent performances.

Looking back at the remarks he made a couple of years ago, Naseem conceded that Rizwan proved him wrong.

“Two years back, even when I used to watch cricket, I said he cannot hit sixes,” the 19-year-old told Cricwick.

In the recent three-Test series against Australia, Rizwan scored 140 runs, which included a top score of 104 not out, at an average of 46.66.

Naseem, meanwhile, took six wickets in two Tests at an average of 28.33.

The talented youngster was not picked for the limited overs series, but Rizwan made 33 runs in the three-match ODI series at an average of 16.50.

As for the one-off T20 International, which Pakistan lost by three wickets, he scored 23 runs.

