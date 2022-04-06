Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Australia power-hitter Tim David said the talent of fast bowlers in Pakistan is through the roof.

His comments come after he represented the Multan Sultans in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he scored 278 runs in 11 matches, which included two fifties, at an average of 39.71 and a strike-rate of 194.40.

He noted that in addition to the top-quality speedsters that are already in the Pakistan team, there are many promising young pace bowlers who bowl extremely quick.

“As a batter, it is challenging to play as the standard of bowling is right up there. You have bowlers who are part of the Pakistan setup and then the emerging ones who are also very talented and bowl quick,” he told Cricket Den as quoted by Cricwick.

The 26-year-old is currently playing for the Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL), where he has made scores of 12 and 1 in his first two games.

