Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan left-arm fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi said he is getting better at bringing the ball back into batsmen.

Afridi has used the in-swinger to his advantage on many occasions and it has brought him a lot of wickets.

The 21-year-old recalled how he was unable to do this at the Under-16 level as he could only bowl out-swing.

However, through a lot of hard work and dedication, he learned the art of in-swing and it is now an important tool in his arsenal.

“When I was playing U-16 cricket I wasn’t able to bring the ball back in as my natural delivery is the ball going away. I always wanted to have this in my armory so I have worked really hard on this and now I am better at it but there is still a need for improvement,” he told Cricwick.

“Some things can’t be learned overnight so you just need to work hard on the process and give yourself time.”

In the Test series against Australia, Afridi took nine wickets in three matches at an average of 36.44.

He followed that up with six wickets in two ODIs at an average of 17.16.

As for the one-off T20 International, he finished with figures of 2-21 off his four overs.

