Pakistan all-rounder Faheem Ashraf is determined to secure a spot for himself in Pakistan’s squad for the 2022 T20 World Cup.

Faheem did not feature in last year’s event, where Pakistan went unbeaten in the group stage and were labeled as one of the favourites to win the tournament.

However, they ended up losing to Australia in the semi-final and their campaign came to an end.

“It is every player’s desire to play in the World Cup. I am fully fit and trying to give my best so that I can make a spot for myself in the T20 squad for the World Cup,” Faheem told Cricket Den as quoted by Cricwick.

Faheem was not been picked for the limited overs series against Australia, where Pakistan won the ODI series 2-1, but lost the one-off T20 International by three wickets.

