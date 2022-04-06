Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq recalled how a full investigation was done against the team following the death of Bob Woolmer.

Woolmer was Pakistan’s head coach and was found dead following the team’s loss to Ireland in the 2007 World Cup.

That loss resulted in the men in green being eliminated from the World Cup and the day after, news of Woolmer’s death broke.

There has been a lot of debate about the circumstances surrounding Woolmer’s death as some believe he was murdered rather than dying of natural causes.

“Bob Woolmer was our coach at that time and a full-fledged investigation was done against us,” Inzamam was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

ALSO CHECK OUT: One spot will be mine, Pakistan all-rounder eager to be part of 2022 T20 World Cup squad

Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Inzamam-ul-Haq Hanif Mohammad Younis Khan Mohammad Yousuf Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 24365 ( 18.92 % ) Waqar Younis 2541 ( 1.97 % ) Javed Miandad 7829 ( 6.08 % ) Shahid Afridi 36527 ( 28.36 % ) Imran Khan 24798 ( 19.25 % ) Zaheer Abbas 2867 ( 2.23 % ) Inzamam-ul-Haq 2417 ( 1.88 % ) Hanif Mohammad 451 ( 0.35 % ) Younis Khan 4807 ( 3.73 % ) Mohammad Yousuf 2628 ( 2.04 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 7669 ( 5.95 % ) Saeed Anwar 9130 ( 7.09 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 986 ( 0.77 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1783 ( 1.38 % )

Like this: Like Loading...