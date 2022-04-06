Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq recalled how a full investigation was done against the team following the death of Bob Woolmer.
Woolmer was Pakistan’s head coach and was found dead following the team’s loss to Ireland in the 2007 World Cup.
That loss resulted in the men in green being eliminated from the World Cup and the day after, news of Woolmer’s death broke.
There has been a lot of debate about the circumstances surrounding Woolmer’s death as some believe he was murdered rather than dying of natural causes.
“Bob Woolmer was our coach at that time and a full-fledged investigation was done against us,” Inzamam was quoted as saying by Cricwick.
