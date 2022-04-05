Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Umar Gul has backed promising Pakistan talent Naseem Shah to become a more polished bowler if he gets more opportunities to play.

Naseem showed a lot of promise in the recent Test series against Australia as he took six wickets in two Tests, which included a magnificent four-wicket haul, at an average of 28.33.

The 19-year-old has always been seen as a special bowler and Umar feels he will get even better once he is in action regularly.

“One thing is for sure: the more you play, the more you get polished,” he told ESPNcricinfo as quoted by Cricwick.

Despite a brilliant performance in the Test matches, Naseem wasn’t picked for the ongoing limited overs series, where Pakistan won the ODI series 2-1.

The series will conclude with a one-off T20 International on Tuesday.

