Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Pakistan speedster Umar Gul noted that Naseem Shah hasn’t been playing a lot of limited overs cricket lately.

Naseem has yet to make his white-ball debut for the national team as he has only represented Pakistan in Tests thus far.

He featured in the three-Test series against Australia, which Pakistan lost 1-0, and took six wickets in two Tests at an average of 28.33.

“He hasn’t played much white-ball cricket lately,” Umar told ESPNcricinfo as quoted by Cricwick.

Naseem won’t make his ODI or T20 International debut against Australia as he was not selected in either squad.

Pakistan won the ODI series 2-1 and will play the one-off T20 International on Tuesday.

Pakistan’s T20I squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan, Asif Afridi, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

ALSO CHECK OUT: Responding well to what I tell him, Umar Gul on Pakistan player showing great potential

What are your thoughts on Naseem Shah? He is really good! He is ok! He is overrated! What are your thoughts on Naseem Shah? He is really good! 1 ( 50 % ) He is ok! 1 ( 50 % ) He is overrated! 0 ( 0 % )

Like this: Like Loading...