Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Umar Gul said Pakistan seamer Naseem Shah is responding well to the advice he has been giving him.

Naseem recently featured in the three-Test series against Australia and impressed a lot of people with his performance, which included a superb four-wicket haul.

Overall, he finished with six wickets in two Tests at an average of 28.33, but Pakistan lost the series 1-0.

“With Naseem, I speak with him from time to time about how to read a batsman’s mind and his bat flow, and how to adjust line and length accordingly. He is responding well,” Umar told ESPNcricinfo as quoted by Cricwick.

Naseem, 19, was not selected for the ongoing white-ball series.

Pakistan won the ODI series 2-1 and will now play a one-off T20 International against Australia on Tuesday.

Pakistan’s T20I squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan, Asif Afridi, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

ALSO CHECK OUT: Why was he not picked in the 15-man squad in the first place, Umar Gul on consistent 145 kph Pakistan pace bowler

What are your thoughts on Naseem Shah? He is really good! He is ok! He is overrated! What are your thoughts on Naseem Shah? He is really good! 1 ( 50 % ) He is ok! 1 ( 50 % ) He is overrated! 0 ( 0 % )

Like this: Like Loading...