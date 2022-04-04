Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan spinner Shadab Khan said captain Babar Azam and wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan play fast bowling remarkably well.

Azam and Rizwan have been two of the most consistent performers for Pakistan and have won the team many matches with their sensational ability to score big runs.

In the recent Test series against Australia, Azam made 390 runs in three matches, which included a career-best knock of 196, at an average of 78.

Rizwan, meanwhile, amassed 140 runs, which included a top score of 104 not out, at an average of 46.66.

“Both Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan play pace very well,” Shadab told Cricwick.

Pakistan and Australia are now playing the limited overs series, where the men in green won the ODI series 2-1.

Azam scored 276 runs in the three ODIs, which included two centuries and a fifty, at an average of 138.

Rizwan, meanwhile, amassed 33 runs at an average of 16.50.

Both players will be aiming to do well in the one-off T20 International on Tuesday.

Pakistan’s T20I squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan, Asif Afridi, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

