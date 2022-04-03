Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq believes that India batsman Virat Kohli is just “one good innings away” from becoming the dominant force that he used to be.

Kohli has gone over two years without scoring a hundred, but Misbah has backed him to shake off his disappointing run of form soon as he is a “mentally strong” player.

“He is mentally strong and is one good innings away,” he told Cricwick.

Kohli will be looking to regain his form in the Indian Premier League (IPL), where he is playing for the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

In the two matches he has played, he has made 53 runs at an average of 53 and a strike-rate of 147.22.

