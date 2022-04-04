Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan spinner Shadab Khan said powerful batsman Fakhar Zaman has brought stability to the top order with the way he has been playing as of late.

In the Pakistan Super League (PSL), Zaman played an instrumental role in leading the Lahore Qalandars to their first-ever title as he was the highest run-scorer in the tournament with 588 runs in 13 matches, which included a century and seven fifties, at an average of 45.23 and a strike-rate of 152.72.

In the ODI series against Australia, he accumulated 102 runs, which included a top score of 67, at an average of 34.

“The way Fakhar Zaman has been playing we have a very settled top order,” Shadab told Cricwick.

Pakistan won the ODI series 2-1 and will be looking to finish off the series on a high by winning the one-off T20 International on Tuesday.

Pakistan’s T20I squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan, Asif Afridi, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

