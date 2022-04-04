Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq said the shots Babar Azam plays is what makes him a world-class batsman.

Azam has established himself as one of the top cricketers in the world, and further cemented that reputation in the recent three-Test series against Australia.

The 27-year-old accumulated 390 runs, which included a career-best knock of 196, at an average of 78.

“The way he [Babar] plays his shots, he is a world class batsman,” Misbah told Cricwick.

In the three-match ODI series, he made 276 runs, which included two centuries and a fifty, at an average of 138.

Azam will be aiming to maintain his red-hot momentum in the one-off T20 International on Tuesday.

Pakistan’s T20I squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan, Asif Afridi, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

ALSO CHECK OUT: In the same league as Virat Kohli, Misbah-ul-Haq on batsman who scores a ton of runs and wins matches for Pakistan

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Shaheen Shah Afridi Marnus Labuschagne Mohammad Rizwan Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 39106 ( 12.74 % ) Babar Azam 232761 ( 75.85 % ) Steve Smith 6094 ( 1.99 % ) Ben Stokes 7548 ( 2.46 % ) Kane Williamson 12995 ( 4.23 % ) Joe Root 1075 ( 0.35 % ) Rashid Khan 2030 ( 0.66 % ) Pat Cummins 695 ( 0.23 % ) Shaheen Shah Afridi 313 ( 0.1 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 1028 ( 0.34 % ) Mohammad Rizwan 680 ( 0.22 % ) Kagiso Rabada 642 ( 0.21 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1892 ( 0.62 % )

Like this: Like Loading...